Fire in Amherst, N.S., leaves five without lodgings, injures one
One person was hospitalized after the fire in the former Victorian Hotel in downtown Amherst.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported in the former Victorian Hotel in downtown Amherst
One person has been hospitalized and four others displaced after a fire in downtown Amherst, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out in the former Victorian Hotel on Victoria Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for four other tenants that lived in units across from the one where the fire occurred.
The incident follows a fatal fire in Sydney, N.S. on Saturday.
Chris March, deputy fire chief at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said firefighters were called to a fire on Park Street Saturday afternoon.
When they searched the home they found a body.
No other injuries were reported.
