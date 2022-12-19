Fire in Amherst, N.S., leaves five without lodgings, injures one

One person has been hospitalized and four others displaced after a fire in downtown Amherst, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out in the former Victorian Hotel on Victoria Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for four other tenants that lived in units across from the one where the fire occurred.

The incident follows a fatal fire in Sydney, N.S. on Saturday.

Chris March, deputy fire chief at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said firefighters were called to a fire on Park Street Saturday afternoon.

When they searched the home they found a body.

No other injuries were reported.

