Some Fiona storm aid programs are ending. Here's what you need to know

Nova Scotia has announced it will be ending its food reimbursement program for households that lost power for at least 48 hours during post-tropical storm Fiona.

The Fiona Food Cost Reimbursement Program provides $100 to households to replace spoiled food.

In a news release Friday, the province said the last day to apply for the one-time payment is Dec. 16.

Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 24 and ripped through the region, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes. Some lost power for weeks following the storm, losing everything in their fridges and freezers.

The release said more than 117,000 Nova Scotians have already accessed the program.

Last day to apply for Red Cross aid

Registration for financial assistance through the Canadian Red Cross is also coming to an end.

The deadline to register for help in relation to Fiona is Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. AT.

People can register by calling 1-800-863-6582. The Red Cross said households who have already registered do not need to register again.

👉 IMPORTANT NOTICE! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a> <br><br>TODAY is the DEADLINE for REGISTRATION with the Canadian Red Cross for those impacted by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HurricaneFiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HurricaneFiona</a> in September. <br>📞 1-800-863-6582 before 5 p.m. AST Friday, Dec. 2. <br><br>Households that have already registered do not need to register again. <a href="https://t.co/29TnJN13rl">pic.twitter.com/29TnJN13rl</a> —@CanRedCrossATL

The province is still offering several other options for people in need of support.

Those who need help removing downed trees from their property can still apply for a $250 one-time payment.

Residential property owners, tenants, non-profits and small business owners can also still apply for up to $200,000 for repair and replacement costs related to Fiona.

The release said people with questions about these supports can call toll-free 1-888-428-2256.

MORE TOP STORIES