$9M from Fiona recovery fund to equip comfort centres for future storms

One year after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged parts of Atlantic Canada, the federal government is using some of its recovery fund to prepare comfort centres for future storms.

Up to $9 million will be dealt out to communities hit hardest by Fiona. Groups in those areas can apply for money to buy generators and other emergency equipment including communications systems, blankets and cots.

Gudie Hutchings, minister of Rural Economic Development, announced the program in New Glasgow, N.S., Friday morning at Summer Street, a community organization for people with intellectual disabilities that became a comfort centre in the aftermath of Fiona.

"There is no question of the importance of climate comfort centres to communities before, during and after weather crisis," said Keith Appleton, Summer Street's board chair.

Bell crew and contractors repair communications lines in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Oct. 2, 2022. This corner of Victoria Road was without power or internet for six days in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona. (Robert Short/CBC)

Summer Street already had a generator before Fiona hit, and immediately opened its doors after the storm to allow the public to charge devices and get hot meals. It later converted some of its space into an emergency shelter with about 150 cots set up by the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

Summer Street executive director Bob Bennett said the organization will apply for some of the federal recovery dollars to bolster its preparedness for the future, including adding a second generator to power all parts of its facility.

Areas that qualify for the program are:

Newfoundland's southwest coast.

All of Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia: Cape Breton, Antigonish County, Guysborough County, Pictou County, Cumberland County and Colchester County.

New Brunswick: Parts of Westmorland County and Kent County, and coastal areas.

Quebec: Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Hutchings said applications should be submitted by Nov. 17, and money will be distributed "quickly," although she did not offer a firm timeline.

