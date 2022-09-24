Fiona hitting Atlantic Canada hard, it's time to stay inside

The time to prepare is over and the time to hunker down is now: Fiona has arrived in Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada said in an update just before midnight AT that Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, was expected to make landfall with severe winds and very heavy rainfall "in the next few hours."

More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by 1 a.m. AT., meaning almost 40 per cent of the province is without power. P.E.I. had more than 15,000 outages, while N.B. had more than 6,000, concentrated in the southeast.

This storm is producing severe winds and very heavy rainfall.



"Widespread gusts of 80-110 km/h have been so far reported over Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and [Magdalen Islands], with ... peak gusts to 144 km/h over Beaver Island, N.S.," the update said. "Rainfall amounts have reached 60-90 millimetres over eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. There is also a high likelihood of storm surge for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and western Newfoundland."





At midnight the storm was located about 215 kilometres east of Halifax, moving north at 74 km/h.

Hurricane or tropical storm warnings are in place throughout most of Atlantic Canada.

"It's going to a bad one," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who decided to delay his trip to Japan for the funeral for

assassinated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We of course hope there won't be much needed, but we feel there probably will be ...," Trudeau said. "Listen to the instructions of local authorities and hang in there for the next 24 hours."

Environment Canada said Friday that similar storms have caused structural damage to buildings. "Construction sites may be particularly vulnerable. Wind impacts will be enhanced by foliage on the trees, potentially causing prolonged and widespread utility outages," the agency said.

Environment Canada said rainfall will be significant, particularly north and west of Fiona's track where it could lead to flooding. Some areas could see as much as 200 mm of rain.

Waves of up to 12 metres high are expected. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Friday's update warned of "rough and pounding surf, especially for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Newfoundland."

Some waves along Nova Scotia's eastern shore could build to be more than 10 metres tall, with waves along southern Newfoundland Saturday morning reaching higher heights.

"Waves over eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Cabot Strait could be higher than 12 metres," Environment Canada said.

The storm will taper out by Saturday evening. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

It said the western Gulf will see waves from the north up to eight metres in some places, "which will probably cause significant erosion for north facing beaches of Prince Edward Island."

The forecaster said the Magdalen Islands will also see some coastal erosion from waves.

Coastal flooding is a big concern for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands, eastern New Brunswick and southwest Newfoundland.

"The highest risk for coastal flooding will be a combination of storm surge with large waves moving onshore," said Environment Canada.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon's Fiona forecast for Friday, Sept. 23 Duration 6:16 In his update for Friday evening ahead of the storm, Snoddon said Fiona was beginning to hook toward Nova Scotia.

"This is is definitely going to be one of, if not the most powerful tropical cyclones to affect our part of the country," said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. "It's going to be definitely as severe and as bad as any I've seen."

MORE TOP STORIES