Fiona left its mark on Nova Scotia. How were you affected?

As Nova Scotia recovers from Fiona, many people in the northern region and Cape Breton are still without power and assessing the damage left behind.

The post-tropical storm hit Nova Scotia in the early morning hours of Sept. 24 , bringing intense, hurricane-strength winds, torrential rains and devastating storm surge to parts of the province.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were left without power and telephone connection for days.

