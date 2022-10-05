Storm-related business losses adding up in Cape Breton

Cape Breton business owners are sifting through the damage and calculating the cost of post-tropical storm Fiona.

And so far, preliminary figures show property damage and lost revenue from missed sales will cost the island tens of millions of dollars.

Alisha Barron owns Fired Creations, a pottery-making café in Sydney, N.S., which suffered thousands of dollars in lost revenues due to a weeklong storm-related power outage.

"The employees losing their time was my main concern," said Barron. "It's our opportunity this month to, one, generate revenue, but two, just to get prepared for our busy season. So that was a big loss for us."

Barron said her business was fortunate compared to others. There was no property damage due to high winds and backup generators kept food in her fridges and freezers from spoiling. But not all businesses weathered the storm as well.

Tyler Mattheis is president and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership which is a private sector-led economic development organization. ( Submitted by Tyler Mattheis )

Mitch Raymond is Nova Scotia vice-president of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), which advocates for workers in those industries.

Raymond said CME is now collecting data that shows extraordinary damage in places like Cape Breton and Pictou County.

By Wednesday afternoon, 151 responses were received from entrepreneurs detailing roughly $42 million in losses deemed uninsurable.

"You're talking hundreds of millions in terms of impact across the province," Raymond said. "But it's still early days to really get a firm number."

Tyler Mattheis, president and CEO of the economic development group Cape Breton Partnership, said some sectors were harder hit than others, including retail, fisheries and tourist accommodations.

"Just not having sales for a week is a big deal for some of our retail operators in addition to the major damages," said Mattheis.

October is a big month for business in Cape Breton because of tourists arriving to take part in the Celtic Colours International Festival, which begins on Friday.

Mattheis said business owners who are still cleaning up from Fiona will likely lose out on fall sales that typically help them cope with slower times of the year.

Both Raymond and Mattheis say information collected in the survey will help governments decide were relief dollars should are most needed.

