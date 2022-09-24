Atlantic Canada begins assessing, cleaning up damage from Fiona

People across Atlantic Canada are beginning to assess the damage and clean up after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region Saturday.

Just after 5 a.m., Fiona was still rushing over parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with some areas facing sustained winds of 90 km/h and storm surges, according to Environment Canada.

The storm is making its way over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and southeastern Quebec.

Environment Canada says Fiona will dissipate once it moves over the Labrador Sea and conditions will improve later this morning.

In Newfoundland, some homes were washed away or flattened, others were flooded, roads were washed out and people were evacuated

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of thousand of people were without power on Saturday, and the Canadian Armed Forces has been called in to help restore electricity. Two municipalities in Cape Breton declared a state of emergency.

The devastation of a day: Scenes of Fiona's damage across Atlantic Canada Duration 3:05 Within hours, post-tropical storm Fiona caused destruction and upheaval in all four Atlantic provinces, as well as in eastern Quebec. See some of the impact as gathered by CBC News crews.

Ottawa has also approved Nova Scotia's request for funding for disaster assistance to help municipalities repair damaged infrastructure, and to assist individuals and small businesses pay for uninsured losses

On Prince Edward Island, winds hit 150 km/h and almost 100 millimetres of rain fell, homes and businesses were damaged and flooded, and at one point about 95 per cent of Maritime Electric customers had lost electricity.

New Brunswick, roads were flooded, a bridge was destroyed and tens of thousands were without electricity.

Power outages are still widespread on Sunday morning, with more than 350,000 customers in the dark across the four Atlantic provinces, including nearly 275,000 in Nova Scotia.

