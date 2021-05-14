2 men fined for violating public health orders in New Glasgow

Two men have been charged for violating public health orders in New Glasgow on Wednesday.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a report of a suspicious man in the McColl Street area around 1 p.m.

Officers determined the 47-year-old man was from Halifax. He was charged $697.50 for failing to comply with direction under the Emergency Management Act, which currently prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual's own municipality to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

That same day, at 5:40 p.m., police responded to a business on East River Road to reports of a man not wearing a mask.

After investigation, the 35-year-old man was charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to wear a mask in a public space. He was fined $2,422.

New Glasgow Regional Police said the public can report violations by calling 902-752-1941.

