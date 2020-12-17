Federal transfers marginally improve N.S. government's bottom line

The Nova Scotia government's finances continue to be pummeled by the pandemic, but a larger than expected transfer of cash from Ottawa means they are in slightly better shape than what was projected in the summer.

Instead of the $853 million deficit forecast by Nova Scotia's Department of Finance in July, officials are now predicting a $779 million deficit, according to a budget update provided Thursday.

In all, the federal government is expected to transfer almost $4.3 billion to the province, an increase of $421 million from last spring's budget and $350 million more than the province expected in July.

Most of that money is coming as part of the deal reached between the federal government and the provinces as part of the Trudeau government's Safe Restart Agreement.

There's also $81 million coming from the feds through the Essential Workers Wage Program and $48 million from the Safe Return to Class Fund. That money has been disbursed to thousands of workers the province deemed essential, or has gone to pay for classroom supplies, increased ventilation inspections at schools and beefed up food programs.

Tax revenue

Things continue to look bleak when it comes to provincial tax revenue, with every category down except tobacco and cannabis taxes, which show slight increases.

Documents released along with Thursday's budget update detail almost $1 billion in extra spending to deal with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The province is reporting $181 million in capital spending and $724 million in extra operating expenses for a total of $905 million in COVID supports.

Ottawa is contributing $490 million toward those costs, while the Nova Scotia government is picking up the tab for $415 million of that extra spending.

Not surprisingly, all that extra spending is driving up the provincial debt, which will grow by $1.1 billion this year to $16.8 billion.

It also means the Finance Department is having to ask for the authority to borrow even more than anticipated, just in case.

This year, the department had permission to borrow up to $1.7 billion. During a background briefing, officials said the province had already used up almost all that borrowing power and needed permission to borrow up to $1 billion more.

