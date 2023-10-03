Halifax filmmaker's documentary wins award at New York festival

Sean MacDougall was sitting at his computer in Halifax one afternoon scanning film festival websites on the status of his submission, when he came across something unexpected.

The poster for his film, Saltwater Souvenirs, was plastered on the home page of New York's Sugar Loaf Film Festival.

"I was in complete shock," he said.

Not only was he selected to be featured at the festival, MacDougall learned, but he would also be accepting an award for Best Environmental Short Documentary.

"To be accepted into a film festival is such a joy and makes me feel very grateful. But to win an award as well — I'm still pinching myself," MacDougall said.

The film he directed follows Sean McMullen, a free-dive explorer who spends his time searching for garbage and treasures beneath the waves along the Atlantic coast.

McMullen has been collecting and salvaging treasures and trash from the ocean around Halifax since 2020. (Sean MacDougall)

McMullen started his unusual hobby during the height of the pandemic. He said it was the perfect opportunity to come back to an activity he loved doing with his father as a teenager.

"I do it because I love it, and I love being in the water," McMullen said.

The pair began filming over a year ago. McMullen had never met MacDougall and was cautious at first. But that didn't last long.

"As soon as I met him, I knew he was talented and had a focus," McMullen said. "I felt good that he believed in what I was doing."

MacDougall proceeded to gather footage of McMullen in the water and interview people in his life.

"To me, it seems the real milestone was Sean opening up his family and opening up their home to me and allowing me to share Sean's story," MacDougall said.

He said the film is about McMullen "reigniting his childhood passion to explore, and his journey to passing this passion along to his kids."

'The feeling was pure jubilation'

After learning the film had won an award, the pair drove from Halifax to Chester, N.Y., to attend the film festival — their first-ever — on Sept. 23-24.

MacDougall said it was exhilarating watching the theatre go dark and the first shot appear on the big screen.

"I could hear the music and I knew instantly that I've reached this amazing milestone for myself," he said.

"Right then and there I could've died," he added, with a laugh.

McMullen said it was a surreal experience seeing himself on a big screen at a film festival because he never anticipated getting any attention for the work he does. Organizers told him the film was among 458 entrants, with only a handful winning awards.

"The fact that it won is a big deal because they didn't choose lightly," he said.

The short film is expected to be released publicly in a few months, as MacDougall said he is still in discussions about possible distribution rights.

"Not only am I pouring out my heart and soul onto a project," MacDougall said, "but it's to the point where people are now seeing what I've worked on."

