Fiesta brings colourful closure to month-long celebration of Filipino culture
A month-long celebration of Filipino culture in Halifax came to an end on Saturday with Philippine Fiesta, which featured food, dancing and a fashion show.
More than 3,000 people attended Philippine Fiesta in Halifax on Saturday
Filipino culture was on full display under sunny skies at the Garrison Grounds in Halifax on Saturday.
The annual Philippine Fiesta, hosted by the Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia, marked a colourful end to a month-long celebration of Filipino culture in the city.
Micah Lacson, the society's president, said this year's fiesta was the biggest yet with more than 3,000 people attending.
In addition to a variety of food and clothing vendors, the event included games for children, a fashion show and musical and cultural performances.
Performances included the Singkil folk dance that originated with the Maranao people and the Sinulog dance, which is part of the Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival that is held in Cebu every year.
Lacson said one of their goals this year was to allow the wider community to take part in the celebrations.
With files from Jeorge Sadi