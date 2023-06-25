Fiesta brings colourful closure to month-long celebration of Filipino culture

Filipino culture was on full display under sunny skies at the Garrison Grounds in Halifax on Saturday.

The annual Philippine Fiesta, hosted by the Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia, marked a colourful end to a month-long celebration of Filipino culture in the city.

Micah Lacson is the president of the Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Micah Lacson, the society's president, said this year's fiesta was the biggest yet with more than 3,000 people attending.

In addition to a variety of food and clothing vendors, the event included games for children, a fashion show and musical and cultural performances.

Sinulog dance performers take a moment to pose for the camera at Garrison Grounds in Halifax on Saturday. The dance is an important part of the annual Sinulog Festival in the Philippines. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Performances included the Singkil folk dance that originated with the Maranao people and the Sinulog dance, which is part of the Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival that is held in Cebu every year.

Lacson said one of their goals this year was to allow the wider community to take part in the celebrations.

Singkil, a famous dance of the Maranao people, was performed at the Philippine Fiesta. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Dancers portraying a prince and princess performed in the Singkil folk dance. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Organizers say more than 3,000 people attended the event on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Philippine Fiesta also featured vendors selling a range of items. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Visitors to the Garrison Grounds on Saturday were able to sample food from 18 different vendors. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES