Fiesta brings colourful closure to month-long celebration of Filipino culture

A month-long celebration of Filipino culture in Halifax came to an end on Saturday with Philippine Fiesta, which featured food, dancing and a fashion show.

More than 3,000 people attended Philippine Fiesta in Halifax on Saturday

Dancers in red, gold and white perform behind another dancer in a regal red and gold costume holding an effigy of the baby Jesus.
Queen Juana performing the Sinulog dance, while holding Santo Niño, was a highlight of the fiesta. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Filipino culture was on full display under sunny skies at the Garrison Grounds in Halifax on Saturday.

The annual Philippine Fiesta, hosted by the Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia, marked a colourful end to a month-long celebration of Filipino culture in the city.

A woman with long hair and a baseball cap speaks to the camera.
Micah Lacson is the president of the Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Micah Lacson, the society's president, said this year's fiesta was the biggest yet with more than 3,000 people attending.

In addition to a variety of food and clothing vendors, the event included games for children, a fashion show and musical and cultural performances.

People in costume, many holding golden fans, pose for the camera.
Sinulog dance performers take a moment to pose for the camera at Garrison Grounds in Halifax on Saturday. The dance is an important part of the annual Sinulog Festival in the Philippines. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Performances included the Singkil folk dance that originated with the Maranao people and the Sinulog dance, which is part of the Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival that is held in Cebu every year.

Lacson said one of their goals this year was to allow the wider community to take part in the celebrations.

Three dancers hold fans while four people operate a series of bamboo poles on the ground.
Singkil, a famous dance of the Maranao people, was performed at the Philippine Fiesta. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
Two dancers, one dressed as a prince in white and another as a princess wearing a gold dress and holding fans, dance through bamboo poles being manipulated n the ground.
Dancers portraying a prince and princess performed in the Singkil folk dance. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A group of people, some with phone cameras held up, sit on the grass watching a performance.
Organizers say more than 3,000 people attended the event on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
Tents on a grassy area with clothing and other items on sale.
Philippine Fiesta also featured vendors selling a range of items. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A closeup of food in warmers with blurred people in the background.
Visitors to the Garrison Grounds on Saturday were able to sample food from 18 different vendors. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

With files from Jeorge Sadi

