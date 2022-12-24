Choir shares Filipino Christmas tradition with Nova Scotians

The Carols by Candlelight service at the First Baptist Church in Halifax had a special guest choir this year.

They are called Harana Singers of Nova Scotia. They were formed in 2018 by Leander Mendoza, First Baptist's senior choir member and soloist.

The group aims to share and preserve Filipino culture through music.

Mendoza said he and other choir members were proud of what they accomplished as the first Filipino choir to perform at this event.

"It is really, really, really very special for me and for my choir," said Mendoza.

He said it was an honour to be able to share traditional Filipino carols with the congregation.

A year in the making

Mendoza was asked a year ago by the church's music director about having the choir perform at the service.

He said he was surprised at first. But he quickly agreed and spent the next nine months thinking about what songs to perform.

They began rehearsals in September "and we haven't stopped working since then," he said.

There were challenges.

Natasha Sider, left, Leander Mendoza, middle, and fellow senior choir member Naomi Sney were proud of the performances. (Alex Guye/CBC)

When Mendoza proposed to the singers about performing the song Simbang Gabi, he said they were hesitant. None of his members read music, but after some convincing they were up for the challenge.

"A big chunk of our rehearsals was spent on that piece," he said.

It is a song about Dec. 16, which is the beginning of Christmas celebrations for some in the Filipino community.

For nine consecutive mornings or evenings, people head to mass to be with the community and celebrate Christmas. The hope is if you attend all nine leading up to Christmas Eve, then your prayers will be answered.

Mainstreet NS 6:14 Harana Singers perform at the Carols by Candlelight service Earlier this month, First Baptist Church on Oxford street held their annual Carols by Candlelight service. Mainstreet's Alex Guye went to hear about the Filipino choir, Harana Singers of Nova Scotia, who were the guest performers at the event.

Mendoza said this may have been the first time the song was sung in Halifax.

"Yeah, kind of like a Nova Scotia premiere of this song," he said.

Even a week after the performance, Mendoza said he's still so proud of what the choir accomplished. "I'm still on Cloud 9."

Natasha Sider is a member of the church's senior choir. They performed at the event in person for the first time since 2019.

"It just feels magical having everyone gather together," said Sider. "And then Leander, and to have the Harana Singers, too, it was just really special."

MORE TOP STORIES