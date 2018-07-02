Fights at Canada Day festivities in Dartmouth lead to charges for teen

A 17-year-old male faces two charges after fights broke out at the Canada Day festivities at Dartmouth's Alderney Landing.

Police say that at around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the site. While arresting a male, a second male in the group was arrested for obstruction and was found to have a knife on him.

The 17-year-old teen faces charges of obstruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Alderney Landing was hosting a free concert at the time of the incident and thousands of people were there watching the show.

This isn't the first time the Canada Day festivities at the site have been marred by violence. In 2014, a man was shot inside the office complex next to the venue, while another man was stabbed nearby in the playground behind the site of the former Dartmouth City Hall.

