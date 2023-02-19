Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

'She was a fighter': N.S. author remembered for strength in the face of ALS

Angela Parker-Brown didn’t want her legacy to just be of a Nova Scotian woman with ALS, and it isn't. It is of resilience, of dignity and compassion, say friends, family and even people who never met her. 

Angela Parker-Brown, 50, died Friday with her family by her side

Anam Khan · CBC News ·
Angela Parker-Brown using eye-gazing technology while in her Truro, N.S. home in September, 2022.
Angela Parker-Brown is shown using eye-gaze technology in her Truro, N.S., home last September. (CBC)

Angela Parker-Brown didn't want her legacy to just be of a Nova Scotian woman with ALS, and it isn't.

It is of resilience, of dignity and compassion, say friends, family and even people who never met her. 

The 50-year-old author from Truro, N.S., died peacefully Friday, her sister Bev Maxwell said. Her family was by her side. 

"She was a trooper right up until the very end," Maxwell said. "She was strong … surrounded with love, just what she wanted. She didn't want to be alone, and she was never alone. We were all there.

"She was a fighter. She never gave up, even to her very last [breath]."

Parker-Brown used eye-gaze technology to write her first book, Writing With My Eyes: Staying Alive While Dying, after she was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. The terminal illness causes loss of muscle control throughout the body. 

N.S. author uses eye-gazing technology for debut book

6 months ago
Duration 2:37
Angela Parker-Brown has just finished her first book. It's called Writing With My Eyes: Staying Alive While Dying. It's about her journey with ALS. Colleen Jones has the story from Truro, N.S.

In her book, she discussed embracing challenges and encouraged others to live life to the fullest. She showed gratitude for every aspect of her life, from watching a movie to giggling with her twin daughters.

Maxwell said her family has been receiving messages, emails and notes from people saying how Parker-Brown touched their lives. 

"Post after post, message after message, like, people that I have no idea who they are," said Maxwell, who cared for her. 

"She just showed us all how to live in this world with such grace and dignity and compassion for life and for each other, and she did that. She did that for everybody."

Recognition

After her book was published, Parker-Brown was presented with a Platinum Jubilee lapel pin for showing strength and grace through her ALS diagnosis. 

Pottersfield Press, her publisher, is highlighting her book for African Heritage Month this year.

Nova Scotia band Brigid featured Parker-Brown and her family in their music video Someone Like Her, a song about meeting adversity with strength.

"I feel like she was very much the poster girl for that idea," said singer Beth Terry. Terry has taught music to Parker-Brown's daughters for years and knew her before her ALS diagnosis. 

Angela Parker Brown in the music video, Someone Like Her, by Nova Scotian band Brigid.
Parker-Brown and her family appear in a music video by Nova Scotian band Brigid. (Brigid)

She said Parker-Brown never let ALS be a barrier. She said she found a way to communicate with the world, give her children an extraordinary experience with her and make the most of the limited time she had in the world. 

"It's so inspiring," said Terry. "I actually struggle for the right words to explain just how … overwhelmingly courageous that is."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

Five fists raise, each with different coloured skin, with the words "Being Black in Canada" next to them with a colourful border
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now