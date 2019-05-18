Man, 23, fighting for his life after altercation outside Halifax bar
The victim was involved in an altercation outside Reflections when he fell and suffered a head injury.
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he fell during an altercation outside a Halifax bar.
Halifax police say they received a call at 12:15 a.m. on Friday about an injured person outside Reflections on Salter Street.
The victim, a 23-year-old man from Halifax, suffered a head injury.
Police are asking anyone with information about the altercation to come forward.