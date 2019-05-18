Skip to Main Content
Man, 23, fighting for his life after altercation outside Halifax bar
Nova Scotia

The victim was involved in an altercation outside Reflections when he fell and suffered a head injury.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he fell during an altercation outside a Halifax bar.

Halifax police say they received a call at 12:15 a.m. on Friday about an injured person outside Reflections on Salter Street.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Halifax, suffered a head injury.

Police are asking anyone with information about the altercation to come forward.

