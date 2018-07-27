Public invited to give feedback on proposed Fifteen Mile Stream gold mine
Open-pit gold mine undergoing a joint federal-provincial environmental assessment
The government bodies conducting an environmental assessment of a proposed gold mine on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore are now inviting the public to give feedback on the project.
Atlantic Gold wants to develop the Fifteen Mile Stream gold mine about 30 kilometres north of Sheet Harbour.
The mine site would include open pits, stockpiles, material storage, crushing and concentrator facilities, water management and treatment infrastructure, mine haul roads and a tailings management facility.
Ore from the Fifteen Mile Stream mine would be crushed on the site, and concentrate would then be trucked to Atlantic Gold's mine in Moose River, about 75 kilometres away, for further processing.
The company filed its new environmental assessment documents, totalling 5,129 pages, on Tuesday.
People can submit comments until April 30.
Fifteen Mile Stream is one of Atlantic Gold's four mining projects. It already operates the Touquoy Mine in Moose River and has proposed two more gold mines, including the Cochrane Hill and Beaver Dam projects.
The company is currently facing 32 environmental charges in court related to its mining activities in the province.