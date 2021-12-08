N.S. man shocked after Canada Post finally finds passport it delivered to wrong address

Fibin Joseph was starting the late shift at Swiss Chalet in Bedford, N.S., when Canada Post called with some good news.

"I got my passport," he told CBC News Wednesday. "I was shocked."

Joseph had sent his Indian passport through Canada Post to Ottawa to get a new Canadian temporary resident visa stamped in it, so he could return to India in January to see his family. When it was mailed back to him, it was tracked and required a signature on delivery, but Canada Post still lost it.

Not long after CBC News reported on his story, Canada Post found the passport.

"They told me they got it from an apartment," he said.

He said it seems Canada Post delivered it to the wrong person, who later saw Joseph's name on it and returned it to Canada Post in late November. They quickly got it back to Joseph.

Canada Post also reimbursed him for the money he'd already spent trying to get a new passport. He had applied for a new one, but was able to stop that process at the Indian embassy, so he can keep his original passport.

But Joseph said he'd already cancelled his trip home. He hopes to rebook his return to India next year.

"Canada Post is taking this thing very lightly, the passport," he said. "I won't be sending any important documents through Canada Post."

Canada Post did not immediately respond to an interview request.

