New $10M ferry to navigate between Tancook and N.S. mainland

Big change is coming for the residents of the Tancook Islands off Nova Scotia's southern coast.

The federal and provincial governments are each chipping in $4.9 million to build a new vessel to replace the aging William G. Ernst passenger ferry, which is currently in refit.

A tender will be issued this week for construction of 18-vehicle ferry. About 200 people live on Little and Big Tancook islands, according to a news release Wednesday from the province's Department of Transportation.

According to the provincial government, the replacement ferry will be depart the mainland from Blandford, in Lunenburg County, rather than Chester, which is currently the home port for the William G. Ernst.

The new route is expected to cut crossing times from roughly 50 minutes to a half hour. It's expected the ferry will be ready in spring 2022.

The shorter distance and new vessel will also mean a big increase in service. Rather than the current maximum of four crossings per day, the new ferry will have 11 crossings per day.

