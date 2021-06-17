Planning underway for new commuter ferry between Bedford and Halifax

Plans are underway to launch a new ferry transit route between Bedford and downtown Halifax.

The municipal, provincial and federal governments announced Thursday morning they are partnering on a study of a new commuter ferry and ferry terminal in Bedford.

The federal government is contributing more than $1.3 million for the study, the province is providing $1.1 million and the municipality is pitching in $917,000.

The study will also explore options for an electric ferry, which would become the province's first zero-emission ferry, according to a news release from the province.

"This is an exciting project that will deliver a more convenient transit link for commuters and help Nova Scotia address climate change," said Kelly Regan, minister of Community Services, on behalf of Chuck Porter, minister of Energy and Mines, in a news release.

"Transitioning away from diesel ferries is part of the electrification of public transit systems, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and will help us toward our target of cutting emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030."

The new ferry terminal building would also be designed as a net-zero, energy efficient building, the province said in the release.

"As the municipality continues to grow, so does the need for a faster and better-connected transit network," said Halifax Transit executive director, Dave Reage in the release. "Connecting Bedford to downtown Halifax by this new ferry route is an integral step that will improve transit services in an environmentally friendly way."

A report and conceptual design of the new Bedford terminal and a retrofit design of the existing Halifax terminal are expected early in 2022.

