Supreme Court judge allows case over ferry fee to proceed

The Tories have won a round in their court fight to get more information on provincial government support for Bay Ferries.

Leader Tim Houston and his PC caucus have won the right to continue their court challenge to find out how much the province is paying Bay Ferries to run its service between Nova Scotia and Maine.

On Monday, lawyers for Bay Ferries argued the paperwork submitted in February to initiate this action wasn't properly completed.

Justice Peter Rosinski reserved his decision. The lawyer for the PC caucus said the judge might take weeks to render his judgement.

Friday's decision took the party by surprise, but it was a pleasant one for Houston.

"There was a lot of legal muscle and might put into trying to avoid the discussion about the real issue," Houston told reporters at Province House.

"There was a lot of effort invested in really just trying to trying to cease this discussion [and] make sure it was never had, and today the judge said that's not going to happen [and] we're gonna get to the meat of the issue here."

At issue is the appeal the Tories filed to a government decision not to release the management fee, despite a recommendation from the province's privacy commissioner to do so.

Because the commissioner's recommendations are non-binding, going to court was the final avenue available to the party.

The case will be back in court June 17.

MORE TOP STORIES