Drug outreach group warns of fentanyl in New Glasgow, Truro

A drug outreach community group that serves northern Nova Scotia is warning people that fentanyl was found recently in New Glasgow and Truro.

Northern Healthy Connections Society provides clean needles, naloxone training and kits and support for drug users in Colchester, Pictou and Cumberland counties and in East Hants.

Last week, the group noted on its Facebook page that a woman who used cocaine in New Glasgow later learned the drug she took was laced with fentanyl.

The group's director, Al McNutt, said the woman injected the cocaine into her arm and fell unconscious. Her friends took her to the hospital, where naloxone was administered. The woman, who survived, learned that toxicology results showed she had fentanyl in her system.

The society also reported last week that methamphetamine pills tested positive for fentanyl in Truro.

Raising awareness

McNutt said sharing information about these types of incidents is crucial.

"It's important that we're having this conversation and dialogue through social media," he said. "It's really an awareness tool to let people know that this is in the community."

McNutt said the public often doesn't learn of fentanyl in their community until after toxicology reports are verified by the Health Department, which can take time. Reports of fentanyl contamination submitted by users to the Northern Healthy Connections Society have the benefit of being immediate.

"All we can do is report it as an alert," he said. "If we get wind of or learn of a batch of medication or a batch of drugs that might have been laced with something like fentanyl, we need to share it … just to make people aware that it is a possibility of being here."

The group urges people never to use drugs alone and to keep a naloxone kit nearby when using drugs or with people who are using drugs.

The society is currently investigating the possibility of stocking fentanyl test strips.

As of Sept. 1, there were 28 confirmed and nine probable opioid toxicity deaths this year in Nova Scotia. In 2018, there were 54 confirmed and probable deaths due to opioid overdoses in the province.

