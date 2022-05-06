Felix Cacchione set to retire as head of N.S. police watchdog

Nova Scotia has begun the search for a new head of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog.



The current director, former Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice Felix Cacchione, will retire at the end of May.



"I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at SIRT, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the people of Nova Scotia," Cacchione said in his retirement announcement.



Cacchione has been in charge of SIRT for four years. That's after an 11-year career as a defence lawyer and 32 years as a judge.



In the online retirement announcement, Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns thanked Cacchione for his service.

"The knowledge and skills he brought to his position cemented the [SIRT's] reputation as a highly regarded civilian-led police oversight body," Johns said.



Johns said he'll appoint an interim director in the coming weeks to lead a team of four investigators.

The province says SIRT conducts roughly 25 investigations a year.



In 2021, SIRT signed an agreement allowing it to perform investigations in all three Maritime provinces. Those new duties should begin by the end of the year.

MORE TOP STORIES