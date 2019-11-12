FedEx distribution centre being built in Sydney
Centre set to open in 2020, but company won't say how many jobs will be created
The multinational courier delivery service FedEx is building a new distribution centre in Sydney, N.S.
The 28,000-square-foot centre is going up on the site of the former Schwartz Furniture complex on Vulcan Avenue.
FedEx declined an interview request. But in a statement, the company said the site was chosen "because of its ease of access to major highways and proximity to customers distribution centres."
The company said a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees was also a factor.
FedEx did not say how many jobs will be created.
Jim MacLeod, the municipal councillor for the neighbourhood, said the facility is great news for the community. He called the Schwartz building an "ideal location," due to its proximity to major roadways.
"I think it's a positive, there's no two ways about that," he said. "When you have employment, when you have a tax base and you're going to have a brand new building, I think it's going to add to the community."
FedEx said the new facility is part of a network expansion to boost daily volume capacity and delivery speed. The company said the centre will open in summer of 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.