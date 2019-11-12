Skip to Main Content
FedEx distribution centre being built in Sydney

The multinational courier delivery service FedEx is building a new distribution centre in Sydney, N.S., that's slated to open in 2020.

Centre set to open in 2020, but company won't say how many jobs will be created

George Mortimer · CBC News ·
Work has already started at the site on Vulcan Avenue. (George Mortimer/CBC)

The 28,000-square-foot centre is going up on the site of the former Schwartz Furniture complex on Vulcan Avenue. 

FedEx declined an interview request. But in a statement, the company said the site was chosen "because of its ease of access to major highways and proximity to customers distribution centres."

The company said a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees was also a factor.

FedEx did not say how many jobs will be created.

Jim MacLeod is a municipal councillor in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Jim MacLeod, the municipal councillor for the neighbourhood, said the facility is great news for the community. He called the Schwartz building an "ideal location," due to its proximity to major roadways.

"I think it's a positive, there's no two ways about that," he said. "When you have employment, when you have a tax base and you're going to have a brand new building, I think it's going to add to the community."

FedEx said the new facility is part of a network expansion to boost daily volume capacity and delivery speed. The company said the centre will open in summer of 2020.

FexEx says the site is close to highways and that it plans to recruit local workers. (George Mortimer/CBC)

