New federal funding will create 43 affordable homes in Halifax

The federal government will spend $13 million to create 43 affordable homes in Halifax.

The money, part of the Rapid Housing Initiative, is aimed at supporting people who have insecure housing, including people living in shelters and those experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

Federal Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement at City Hall on Wednesday morning, along with Mayor Mike Savage and MP Andy Fillmore, who represents the riding of Halifax.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," Hussen said in a news release.

"Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing nearly 43 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families to keep them safe."

The funding is in addition to a previous federal expenditure of $8.7 million to help create 52 housing units in Halifax through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

