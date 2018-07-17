Federal government won't pursue deportation of Abdoul Abdi, says minister

Canada's minister of public safety says the federal government will not pursue the deportation of former child refugee Abdoul Abdi.

Ralph Goodale tweeted on Tuesday evening that the government "respects the decision filed on July 13 by the Federal Court concerning Abdoul Abdi. The Government will not pursue deportation for Mr. Abdi."

Abdi came to Nova Scotia as a child refugee in 2000 with his aunts and sister after his mother died in a refugee camp in Djibouti. He was placed in the custody of the Department of Community Services in 2001. His family never regained custody of Abdi and he was placed in 31 different foster homes and group homes.

During that time, the Department of Community Services did not apply for citizenship on Abdi's behalf.

While in Nova Scotia, Abdi got in trouble with the law as a youth and as an adult. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer and served time in prison before being released. That sentence triggered a deportation hearing.

Abdi and his supporters argued to a Federal Court judge that the Canadian and Nova Scotian governments failed him during his years in the child welfare system, and that he should not face a deportation hearing

On July 13, Justice Ann Marie McDonald said the official who acted as a "minister's delegate" for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness did not consider the values of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in sending Abdi to a deportation hearing.

McDonald set aside the decision to send Abdi to a hearing.