Federal government gives $68,500 to test Oxford sinkhole

The federal government announced Friday that it will put $68,500 toward geophysical testing to determine what kind of risk a large sinkhole poses to the town of Oxford, N.S.

The tests will identify the boundaries and structure of the sinkhole and help determine the risk of other sinkholes nearby. The sinkhole opened up last summer, and started small but grew to swallow up trees and part of a parking lot.

"Today is a good, good day," said Patricia Stewart, mayor of Oxford.

She said the sinkhole has caused unease about the stability of the town's infrastructure and public safety.

"There is a tremendous feeling of relief now that we can finally start to move forward towards potential solutions."

Officials are also watching a depression along the Trans-Canada Highway, near the exit to Oxford, which showed up around the same time as the sinkhole did. It's not yet clear if the two are connected.

A map showing the new sinkhole, which opened up last summer, and the recent depression in the middle of the Trans-Canada Highway near the exit to Oxford. (Town of Oxford)

The geological formation of the area around Oxford makes it prone to developing sinkholes, both ones that have yet to be discovered and those hiding in plain sight.

Cumberland-Colchester MP Bill Casey made the announcement on behalf of Navdeep Bains, Canada's minister of innovation, science and economic development. Casey said the investment in testing this natural hazard is meant to help the town better understand the risks it poses.

This depression on the Trans-Canada Highway near Oxford appeared around the same time as the larger sinkhole, but it's unclear if they're connected. (Jean Laroche/CBC News)

The test will include surveys along all sides of the sinkhole and an investigation into its depth, going approximately 20 metres below the ground.

