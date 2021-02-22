Federal funding secured to assist in removal of 14 abandoned vessels in N.S.

The province has secured federal funding to remove 14 abandoned vessels from across Nova Scotia.

The funding comes from Transport Canada's Abandoned Boats Program.

"This work will stop the environmental impacts these abandoned vessels have on the shoreline and communities," Nova Scotia Lands president Stephen MacIsaac stated in a news release.

The federal program assists in the removal of abandoned or wrecked small boats that pose a hazard in Canadian waters.

Funding for the work is valued at $559,920 through the program. The provincial government is contributing $33,700 to bring the total value of the project to $593,620.

Removals began in January and will continue throughout 2021.

Requests for quotes to remove each of the 14 vessels are posted to the Nova Scotia government procurement website.

List of locations

Here is the list of locations where vessels are to be removed:

•Feltzen South, Lunenburg County.

• Sandy Cove, Digby County.

• Margaree Harbour, Inverness County.

• Cape Forchu, Yarmouth.

• Mira River, Cape Breton.

• Prospect, Halifax Regional Municipality (5 vessels).

• Weymouth, Digby County.

• Bans Cove, Antigonish County.

• Drum Head, Guysborough County.

• Lennox Passage, Richmond County.

MORE TOP STORIES