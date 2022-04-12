Freeland visits Halifax to highlight new student loan forgiveness program for doctors, nurses
Federal finance minister spoke at Dalhousie University medical school Tuesday
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school today and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
Chrystia Freeland told reporters at Dalhousie University the $26.2 million commitment over four years is aimed at addressing the shortage of heath-care professionals in rural and remote communities.
Beginning in 2023, nurses who choose to work in underserved rural areas could see up to $30,000 in loan forgiveness while the figure increases to as much as $60,000 for doctors in the same regions.
Freeland says the budget measure will help reduce the number of people on the Nova Scotia family doctor wait list.
About 88,300 Nova Scotians are registered on the list for primary care, a new record.
That number is up about three per cent from March.
