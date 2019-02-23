Feds to conduct environmental assessment of Boat Harbour cleanup

Nova Scotia's biggest contaminated site will get a federal environmental assessment before the clean up begins.

The decision was based on the submitted comments and the possibility that carrying out the project may cause adverse environmental effects, the federal government said in a news release late Friday night.

Northern Pulp's waste treatment plant at Boat Harbour is scheduled to close in January 2020, as laid out in provincial legislation passed by the Liberals in April 2015.

The pulp mill has said it needs a one-year extension to get a replacement plant up and running because it cannot operate without a treatment facility. Premier Stephen McNeil has refused to extend the deadline of the closure.

The remediation project at the pulp mill effluent site may start in 2021, said the project's leader, Ken Swain, in January.

Swain said the environmental assessment process may delay the cleanup of the wastewater lagoons, where tens of millions of litres of wastewater effluent has been dumped since 1967.

The cleanup project at the lagoons adjacent to Pictou Landing First Nation is also getting a provincial Class 2 environmental assessment, which can take up to 275 days.

