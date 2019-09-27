Federal election voter cards in the mail this week in N.S.

The federal election is three weeks away and Canadian citizens in Nova Scotia registered to vote can expect their voter information cards to arrive in the mail some time this week.

The card has details on when and where to vote, including details on how to vote before election day on Oct. 21.

Advanced polls open on Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — extended hours compared to the previous federal election.

"Some people may remember during the last election, there were long line ups so this time the voting will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so 12 hours for every day for four full days," said Françoise Enguehard, a spokesperson for Elections Canada for Atlantic Canada.

Poll stations will also be open at St. Francis Xavier University, Dalhousie University, Saint Mary's University, the University of King's College and Acadia University from Saturday, Oct. 5 to Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Campus polls are open to both students and non-students.

Anyone looking to vote now can do so at any Elections Canada office from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. Proof of identity and address will be required.

"All those votes are done by special ballot, but it's a perfect way to vote if you think you're going to be away," Enguehard said.

16-year-olds can work at polling stations

Eugenhard said Elections Canada is looking to hire workers for advanced polls and election day in the New Glasgow area and metro Halifax area.

She said Canadian citizens as young as 16 are eligible to apply.

"If you're going to be 16 on election day, you can also work for Elections Canada — so that might be an interesting thing for young people trying to see the electoral process closer and who want to make a bit of money," Eugenhard said.

Applicants don't need to live in a district to be eligible to work there.

The positions are posted on Election Canada's website.

