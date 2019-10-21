As polls close in N.S., Liberals look to hold seats as other parties seek breakthroughs

The polls have closed in Nova Scotia and the rest of Atlantic Canada as Canadians wait to see who will form the next federal government.

The Liberal Party swept all 11 Nova Scotia ridings in 2015 on their way to winning every seat in Atlantic Canada and forming a majority government.

This time around the Liberals are without veteran incumbents Bill Casey (Cumberland-Colchester), Scott Brison (Kings-Hants), Mark Eyking (Sydney-Victoria) and Rodger Cuzner (Cape Breton-Canso), all of whom, along with one-term MP Colin Fraser (West Nova) decided not to reoffer.

As other parties look to make political inroads tonight, the Conservative Party of Canada's slate of candidates includes three former Progressive Conservative provincial MLAs who left Province House for a shot at Ottawa.

Chris d'Entremont (West Nova), Eddie Orrell (Sydney-Victoria) and Alfie MacLeod (Cape Breton-Canso) are all hoping their provincial political capital translates into federal success.

The Conservatives are also aiming to regain seats that were once considered safe for the party, as country musician George Canyon tries to unseat Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser in Central Nova and Scott Armstrong tries to take back Cumberland-Colchester in a race that includes former New Democrat MLA-turned Liberal candidate Lenore Zann.

The federal NDP, meanwhile, have their sights set on the Halifax Regional Municipality, and in particular the riding of Halifax, where Christine Saulnier tries to take the seat back for the party from Liberal Andy Fillmore and Emma Norton hopes to swing Dartmouth-Cole Harbour away from Liberal Darren Fisher.

MORE TOP STORIES