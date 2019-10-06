Conservatives announce fisheries plan at Atlantic Canadian events

Conservative candidates at three separate events in Atlantic Canada on Sunday unveiled the party's plans to support the fisheries and to try to build consensus on how to restore fish stocks.

In Glace Bay, N.S., Alfie MacLeod and Eddie Orrell announced their party will consult with communities on Marine Protected Areas, commit an additional $250 million to the Small Craft Harbours program and create a "modern aquaculture act."

MacLeod, who is running in Cape Breton-Canso, and Orrell, running in Sydney-Victoria, were at the wharf in the Cape Breton community to meet fish harvesters.

The party's fisheries plan also includes commitments to:

Create advisory panels made up of fish harvesters, anglers, Indigenous groups and other experts to discuss rebuilding fish stocks.

Work with industry on a strategy to prevent seafood fraud.

Support technology and practices that aim to keep wild and farmed salmon apart.

Rebuild wild Atlantic and Pacific salmon stocks through the Salmonid Enhancement Program and partnerships with community groups.

Increase how much non-residents pay for the Salmon Conservation Stamp and put that money toward the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

Finish recovery plans for critical fisheries, including how to manage predator and invasive species.

Other events were also held in St. Martins, N.B., and Holyrood, N.L., with local Conservative candidates.