Federal government to apologize for treatment of No. 2 Construction Battalion members

The Canadian government plans to formally apologize to members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion for the treatment they endured throughout, and after, their service in the First World War.

The battalion was Canada's first and only segregated military unit, with nearly half of its 600 members coming from Nova Scotia.

Many Black men were rejected from enlisting during the First World War because of their skin colour, so Canada allowed them to form the No. 2 Construction Battalion in 1916.

The announcement of the intent to apologize in a "meaningful and respectful way" happened in a virtual event on Sunday afternoon, in collaboration with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook.

A virtual event was held on Sunday afternoon to announce the federal government's intent to apologize for how members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion were treated. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

"Our country is still struggling with the insidious effects of racism," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in his virtual address.

"More than 100 years later, we can combat it by recognizing the failures of our past and working to correct them."

Sajjan took time in his address to recognize the late captain George Borden, who spent years promoting the history of Black Canadians in the military. Borden died last year.

"His leadership in Nova Scotia's Black community was inspiring. We remember and honour his contributions to our country, and we will uphold his legacy and ensure these stories are told and heard," Sajjan said.

Douglas Ruck, co-chair of the Black Battalion Historical Marker Society, was one of the speakers at the event.

Douglas Ruck is pictured at Sunday's event. His father, late senator Calvin Ruck, wrote a book about the battalion's struggles. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

"I'm very pleased to be here but it's sad because of those who could not be here. Family members of the battalion, my father [former senator Calvin Ruck], captain George [Borden], they're no longer with us," Ruck said.

"They should be sitting in these seats, they should be online listening to this, they should be part of it. And because of that, we must take this, we must take the pride in it, and we must continue with this message."

Ruck's father is credited for bringing the battalion's story to prominence when he wrote a book about their struggles, The Black Battalion 1916-1920: Canada's Best Kept Military Secret.

Nearly half of the battalion's 600 members were from Nova Scotia. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

"Unfortunately, that title still applies in many ways today.... If it hadn't been for that book my father wrote back in 1987, I say to you now, with pride, they would have been forgotten," he said.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, who spoke virtually at the event, called the news of the apology "long overdue."

The event was closed to the public due to gathering limits, but descendants of the people who served in the No. 2 Construction Battalion, as well as members of the Black Battalion Historical Maker Society and the Black Cultural Society were invited to attend.

