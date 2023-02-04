Diesel prices drop 12 cents a litre in Nova Scotia
The price of diesel dropped Saturday by 12 cents a litre in Nova Scotia. Diesel now sells for a minimum of 204.1 cents per litre, down from 216.1.
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in province, but price dropped due to change in market conditions
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board says an additional change was made to diesel Saturday to reflect market conditions.
The price of gas did not change Saturday.
