More than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power amid extreme cold

As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 9:48 a.m. AT Saturday, almost 26,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

Entire province is under extreme cold warning

A person bundled in winter wear trudges through the snow on a snowy day.
Environment Canada cautions people to cover up if they must go out. 'Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,' it says. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Extreme cold warnings are in place across Nova Scotia Saturday, with Environment Canada expecting temperatures could feel as cold as –43 C this morning, before warming up later in the morning and into the afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon expects temperatures this afternoon to be in the –20s and low –30s with the wind chill.

But it's not just the cold people have to contend with. Many areas of the province are under snow squall and wind warnings.

A map of Nova Scotia shows the expected temperatures in Nova Scotia with the wind chill for 5 p.m. AT Saturday.
Expected temperatures with the wind chill across Nova Scotia at 5 p.m. AT Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snow squall warnings are in place in Annaplis, Digby, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Shelburne, Victoria and Yarmouth counties.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada warned. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

Wind warnings are also in effect for Inverness and Victoria counties.

