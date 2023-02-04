More than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power amid extreme cold

As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages.

As of 9:48 a.m. AT Saturday, almost 26,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

Extreme cold warnings are in place across Nova Scotia Saturday, with Environment Canada expecting temperatures could feel as cold as –43 C this morning, before warming up later in the morning and into the afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon expects temperatures this afternoon to be in the –20s and low –30s with the wind chill.

But it's not just the cold people have to contend with. Many areas of the province are under snow squall and wind warnings.

Expected temperatures with the wind chill across Nova Scotia at 5 p.m. AT Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snow squall warnings are in place in Annaplis, Digby, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Shelburne, Victoria and Yarmouth counties.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada warned. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

*New All-Time Wind Chill Records Set In The Maritimes Overnight & Saturday Morning*<br><br>Halifax YHZ: -42<br>Previous Record: -41 (Feb 13th 1967)<br><br>Yarmouth, NS: -38<br>Previous Record: -35 (Jan 18th 1982)<br><br>Saint John, NB: -47<br>Previous Record: -45 (Jan 18th 1982)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/kZJonW7qGM">pic.twitter.com/kZJonW7qGM</a> —@ryansnoddon

Wind warnings are also in effect for Inverness and Victoria counties.

MORE TOP STORIES