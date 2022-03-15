This Dartmouth food bank wants to see more families at its door

A Nova Scotia non-profit that distributes healthy food to people in Dartmouth and East Preston has more inventory than clients — and it's looking to expand.

Father's Love Sanctuary and Food Bank opened about a year ago, and currently serves 50 people a week.

"We would like to see that swell to 100 people a week," Pastor Calvin Willis told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

The faith-based organization has locations on Main Street in Dartmouth and Highway 7 in East Preston. Willis, the group's executive director and senior pastor, said he has plans to open a third location in north-end Dartmouth.

People can pick up food on weekdays and weekends, and groceries are also packed into boxes and delivered right to people's doors.

Last week, Willis said his team delivered 24 boxes to families in East Preston, each box containing about $80 worth of food.

With more Nova Scotians struggling to cover the costs of rising grocery bills and gas prices, Willis said it's evident that people need support.

The number of new people approaching Feed Nova Scotia, for example, grew to 900 from 600 between August 2021 and January 2022. Feed Nova Scotia supplies a network of about 140 food banks and meal programs across the province.

"Today, we're seeing new people coming in that [have] never even accessed food banks before in their lives," Willis said. "They don't even know how to access them. There's a lot of shame when they come in, but they've got no other place to turn."

The non-profit asks people who pick up food to bring in a small monetary donation — $10 for individuals and $20 for families — or they can drop off recyclables or non-perishable items instead.

Willis said it's not mandatory to bring a donation, but said most clients do as they're looking to pay it forward.

The organization offers counselling and ministry services, and Willis said staff sit down with people when they come to pick up food to find out what kind of supports they need.

"I want to empower people to take responsibility and control of their life and control of their destiny, not look for a handout, but be part of the process to help others," he said.

Father's Love Sanctuary and Food Bank has deep freezers and fridges stocked with meat, fish, dairy and lots of fruits and vegetables.

"When people leave here, they've got to come three or four trips to get their stuff to the car," Willis said.

Right now, leftover food is sent to a farm for the animals.

"I like it when we're out of food because that means someone is getting help," Willis said.

