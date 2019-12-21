Fatality at Marine Atlantic in North Sydney under investigation

A person died at the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal in North Sydney, N.S., on Saturday morning, but officials are releasing few details about what happened.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to 355 Purves Street at 10:43 a.m.

Just before 5 p.m., police told CBC News the incident was under a federal labour investigation and could not provide any more details.

The age and gender of the person who died have not been released. Cape Breton police confirmed the fatality.

Marine Atlantic told CBC News earlier on Saturday it was aware of an incident at the terminal, but wouldn't provide any details.

Darrell Mercer, a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic, said he anticipated the incident would cause delays on Saturday.

CBC News contacted several federal departments to find out more information on Saturday evening, but have yet to hear back.

