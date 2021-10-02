Inverness man found dead beside highway in Judique

The body of a 45-year-old Inverness man was found at the side of Highway 19 in Judique, N.S., Saturday morning.

Inverness County RCMP say they were notified of a deceased man. When they responded at 8 a.m., they noticed debris from a vehicle near the body.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the fatality was the result of a vehicle colliding with the man, according to a media release. The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

