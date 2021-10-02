Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Inverness man found dead beside highway in Judique

An Inverness man was found by the side of the road in Judique, N.S., on Saturday morning. Police found debris from a vehicle near the body.

Inverness County RCMP found a man's body at the side of Highway 19 Saturday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

The body of a 45-year-old Inverness man was found at the side of Highway 19 in Judique, N.S., Saturday morning. 

Inverness County RCMP say they were notified of a deceased man. When they responded at 8 a.m., they noticed debris from a vehicle near the body.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the fatality was the result of a vehicle colliding with the man, according to a media release. The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

