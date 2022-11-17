Woman, 64, dead in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 102

A Colchester County woman is dead and two other people are injured, one seriously, following a three-car collision on Highway 102 in Goffs, N.S., on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between exits 5A and 5 at 7.a.m. AT, a police news release said.

According to the release, traffic on Highway 102 had come to a stop because of an unrelated collision when a Dodge Ram travelling south collided with a Subaru Outback.

The two vehicles then collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge ended up in the median.

The passenger in the Dodge, a 64-year-old Valley, N.S., woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 73-year-old man, also from Valley, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old Grand Lake man, was taken to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, according to the release.

A section of the southbound highway in Goffs near Halifax Stanfield International Airport was closed for around six hours and the northbound highway was reduced to one lane because of debris from the collision, according to police.

MORE TOP STORIES