New Ross man killed in snowmobile crash
Nova Scotia·New

New Ross man killed in snowmobile crash

Crash happened on Lunenburg County road Monday evening

CBC News ·

A 56-year-old man from New Ross, N.S., has died after a snowmobile crash in Lunenburg County Monday evening, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the man was alone on the machine driving on Russell Road in New Russell at around 8:40 p.m. when he left the road and struck some trees. The driver was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues, said police.

