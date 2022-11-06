Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Nictaux West

A 34-year old man from Lawrencetown, N.S., is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

RCMP say emergency responders were called around 2:25 p.m. AT Saturday to Highway 201 in Nictaux West, N.S.

The man, who was the driver and the only person in the vehicle, had been ejected from his vehicle after it crashed into a tree, according to a news release.

Highway 201 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

