1 dead after single-vehicle collision in East Lawrencetown

A man is dead and two more people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in East Lawrencetown Saturday.

Halifax District RCMP, EHS, and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the call on Crowell Road around 12 p.m., according to a Sunday press release.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an SUV on its side in the ditch.

The driver, a 76-year-old man from Cole Harbour, was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were two passengers in the SUV who were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

The road was closed while an RCMP collision analyst was on scene. It reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

