2 dead after motorcycle crash in Guysborough County
Two people are dead after police say the motorcycle they were on struck the shoulder on Highway 7 in Melrose, Guysborough County on Sunday.
RCMP say a man from Ontario and a woman from Nova Scotia died in the accident
Two people died after the motorcycle they were on struck the shoulder on Highway 7 in Melrose, Guysborough County, N.S., on Sunday, RCMP said.
At around 5 p.m. yesterday, Guysborough District RCMP, fire and EHS were called to a report of a single vehicle crash.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman from Tangier, N.S., were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
