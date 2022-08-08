Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Guysborough County

Two people are dead after police say the motorcycle they were on struck the shoulder on Highway 7 in Melrose, Guysborough County on Sunday.

RCMP say a man from Ontario and a woman from Nova Scotia died in the accident

CBC News ·
Police and first responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S. on Sunday. (CBC)

Two people died after the motorcycle they were on struck the shoulder on Highway 7 in Melrose, Guysborough County, N.S., on Sunday, RCMP said.

At around 5 p.m. yesterday, Guysborough District RCMP, fire and EHS were called to a report of a single vehicle crash. 

The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman from Tangier, N.S., were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now