Man, 61, dead following motorcycle crash in Colchester County
A 61-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Monday in North River, Colchester County.
RCMP say motorcycle went off road, struck pole
Colchester County District RCMP say they responded to an accident on Highway 311 around 2:45 p.m.
RCMP say the motorcycle went off the road and struck a pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
