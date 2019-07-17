1 dead after single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Lower Sackville

A person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

In a news release, RCMP said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were provided about the victim.

RCMP said Cobequid Road between Lakeview Road and Stonemount Drive would remain closed for several hours while a collision analyst went over the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

