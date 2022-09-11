Halifax man, 57, dead after incident at Pictou County beach

A 57-year-old Halifax man is dead and a 64-year-old Halifax woman has serious injuries after an incident at a Pictou County, N.S., beach, Saturday.

RCMP, EHS and the Little Harbour and New Glasgow fire departments responded to a report of swimmers in distress in Melmerby Beach at 3:30 p.m. AT Saturday, police said in a Sunday news release.

They said the woman was struggling to rescue the man from the water. Bystanders helped the pair to shore.

"The man was already unresponsive, so [the bystanders] provided first aid to both individuals until emergency services arrived," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital and was declared dead. The woman was also taken to hospital and has serious injuries.

