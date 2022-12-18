1 person found dead after house fire in Sydney

There was a fatal house fire in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call for a garbage fire at 222 Park St. at around 3:10 p.m, according to Chris March, the deputy fire chief of the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service.

But fire personnel at the scene discovered it was a structure fire with heavy smoke and flames.

March said firefighters conducted a search of the building and found one person dead. He said he could provide no information about the victim.

Cape Breton Regional Police and the fire marshal were notified, March said, and the fire is under investigation.

No one else was injured in the blaze and no neighbouring properties were damaged, according to March.

