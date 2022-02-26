Fatal house fire under investigation in Hants County

One person is dead as the result of a fire that ripped through a home in Hants County, N.S., Friday.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Angela Corscadden said neighbours called police in the afternoon about a fire on Davis Road, just off Highway 1 in the community of St. Croix.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Corscadden said crews found the victim inside the home.

The fire marshal and medical examiner are involved in an investigation, Corscadden said.

