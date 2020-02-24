89-year-old man found dead after Malagash house fire

A Tuesday evening house fire off Highway 6 in the community of Malagash on Nova Scotia's north shore has claimed the life of an 89-year-old man.

Police responded to the fire at 7:39 p.m. and found the man dead inside the home, according to an RCMP news release.

A 70-year-old woman was found outside the house and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was inside the home.

The fire marshal and RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire but do not believe it to be suspicious at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES