Fatal house fire in Westville, N.S., claims 2 lives, police say

Two people have died in an early-morning house fire in Westville, N.S., a community southwest of New Glasgow, police say.

Fire crews were called to a single dwelling residence on South Main Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, said Donald Hussher, chief of the Westville Police Service.

"Right now it's under investigation but it is a fatality of two adults," he said.

Hussher said police aren't releasing any other details at this time.

He said police remain on scene and are investigating.

