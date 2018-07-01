Fatal house fire in Westville, N.S., claims 2 lives, police say
Two people have died in an early-morning house fire in Westville, N.S., a community just southwest of New Glasgow, police say.
Fire crews were called to a single dwelling residence on South Main Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, said Donald Hussher, chief of the Westville Police Service.
"Right now it's under investigation but it is a fatality of two adults," he said.
Hussher said police aren't releasing any other details at this time.
He said police remain on scene and are investigating.